Red Force’s Jyd Goolie remembers grandma after maiden 50

TT Red Force batsman Jyd Goolie - SUREASH CHOLAI

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force player Jyd Goolie, 25, thanked his parents and got emotional when he remembered his late grandmother after scoring a half century in his first List A innings in the CG United Super50 Cup at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair, on Wednesday.

Goolie, who was eager to snatch the opportunity in just his third List A match, helped Red Force defeat Guyana Harpy Eagles by six wickets.

When Goolie came to the crease Red Force were in a shaky position on 88/4 after 20 overs chasing 183.

Goolie, who was part of the West Indies team which won the International Cricket Council Under-19 World Cup in 2016, combined with Red Force captain Nicholas Pooran in an unbroken fifth-wicket partnership of 95 runs.

The left-handed pair took Red Force to 183/4 in 34.3 overs.

Goolie ended on 58 not out off 58 deliveries, an innings which included two fours and five sixes. Pooran was just as impressive hitting one four and five sixes in his unbeaten 56 off 47 balls.

“Going out there I was a bit nervous. It was my first time batting in List A cricket,” Goolie said after the match.

He played two List A matches before Wednesday’s match, but did not get to bat.

Goolie’s parents always attend his matches, making the long trek regularly from South Oropouche to the Queen’s Park Oval.

After the Red Force match on Wednesday Goolie’s parents were waiting in the parking lot to congratulate him.

Goolie is thankful for his parents and while talking to reporters he looked up to heavens when he spoke about his grandmother.

“They are my number one supporters and I am thankful for them each and every day. They continue to support me…my grandma up there, I really appreciate it and I will continue to make my country proud.”

He tried to maintain a positive mindset despite Red Force being 88/4.

“As Nicholas said I just backed my ability. Over the last couple months I have been doing a lot of work in my all-round game.”

Goolie, who has been in the Red Force set up for a few years, has not cemented his spot on the team.

“I finally got an opportunity and I just wanted to take it with both hands and it paid off.”

Goolie said he will not get complacent after showing promise against Harpy Eagles.

“I don’t want to be overconfident. I just want to take my time…put myself in a good position (and) back myself…depending on who I am batting with it will make it easier for me as well and just hopefully get the team over the line again.”

Goolie said batting with Pooran helped settle his nerves.

“What made it easier I was batting with West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran. It made it easier for me to just take my time, be calm, cool and play my natural game.”

Harpy Eagles were tottering on 97/8, but a 79-run eighth-wicket partnership between Romario Shepherd and Gudakesh Motie rescued the innings.

Harpy Eagles still only managed a modest 182 in 45.2 overs.

Goolie said teams responding with partnerships when in trouble is part of the game. “Give or take all games have partnerships. It just slipped away (from us with) a couple drop catches, but that is how the game goes. I am glad we restricted them for less than 200.”

Red Force lead Zone A with 14 points having grabbed three wins from their five matches.

On Saturday, Red Force will play Windward Islands Volcanoes in their final Zone A match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba at 2 pm. A win for Red Force will seal a semi-final spot.