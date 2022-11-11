Parkites, Magnolia capture Indoor Hockey crowns

QUEEN'S PARK captured the men's title and Magnolia took the women's crown, in the Open Division, as the National Indoor Hockey League continued at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, Woodbrook on Sunday.

The Parkites finished their group with 16 points, the same as Police but Queen's Park were adjudged winners based on a superior goal difference (plus-33 to Police's plus-24).

Magnolia were first in the women's section, with Paragon and Malvern trailing.

Other Results -

Under-19 Boys: 1.Fatima; 2.Queen's Park; 3.Malvern.

Trinity Women: 1.Police; 2.Ventures; 3.Paragon.

Trinity Men: 1.Queen's Park; 2.Shape; 3.Carib.

Mixed Veterans: 1.Police; 2.Queen's Park.