Keshav to release debut album next week

TT producer and singer Keshav. Photo courtesy Keshav. -

AFTER the success of his recent EP, Attraction, producer and now singer/songwriter Keshav is releasing his debut vocal album – Remains.

Keshav, full name Keshav Chandradath Singh, is half of the production duo Jus Now, which has created timeless soca hits. In addition, his music has been featured on ads for Nike, Apple, Fast and Furious, and he has played at festivals including Glastonbury Festival in England and Tomorrowland in Belgium.

He has worked with artistes like Major Lazer, Stylo G, Busy Signal, Machel Montano and Bunji Garlin.

But in 2022, he began focusing on singing and songwriting.

Coincidentally, he says, his 12-song pop album will be released on November 18, exactly four years after he began working on it.

In a press release, he said the album "coincides with (his) realisation that love is not something anyone can bring to you, and no matter who you experience it with, it always remains."

He told Newsday he feels "a combination of things" ahead of its release: "New ground, new energy and somewhat of a sense of relief as well."

He recalled how much of the work he managed to get done during the height of the covid19 pandemic.

"(I am) super-gassed to be able to show the world what I really feel as an artiste in a way that feels truer to myself than ever before."

He said it represents an "awakening" and the process forced him to "look inward more than ever before.

"It's something that speaks from deep within me."

The press release said the song stems from his experiencing the "full circle of a relationship, from beginning to end and beyond.

"I met someone that inspired a wide range of emotions, and I woke up one day and decided to start recording these records every day for over two years, away from the studio in my own living space."

He wrote, produced, mixed and mastered every song on the album, which will be released on his record label, Heavy Drumz.

"It started with reactionary observations on love but ended up culminating in an inevitably inward journey."

He also told Newsday work is already under way on his second album, adding that he hopes to release a remix album of Remains on which he can work with his colleagues in the music industry.