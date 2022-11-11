Hinds: Cops consulting with DPP on dead Venezuelan baby investigation

Yaelvis Sarabia Santoyo. -

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said the police service has completed its investigation into the incident at sea, involving the coast guard and a Venezuelan vessel, which resulted in the death of a Venezuelan baby on February 6, 2022. He said the police are now seeking the advice of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Hinds was responding to a request for an update into the status of the investigation, by Naparima MP Rodney Charles in Parliament on Friday.

“Based on information received from the Commissioner of Police, the investigation into the incident at sea, involving the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard and a Venezuelan vessel, which resulted in the death of a Venezuelan baby on February 6, 2022, remains ongoing.

“In this regard, while the firearms and the projectile involved in the incident have been seized and analysed by the Forensic Sciences Centre, further the police service has completed its investigation into the incident and is in the process of seeking the advice of the DPP.”

Asked by Charles why the investigation into such an important incident with international implications had taken so long, Hinds said he was guided by the facts made available to him by the police commissioner.

“I am indicating that the matter has been investigated and the police are now interfacing with the DPP for further advice in the matter.”

Charles asked what actions the government has taken to prevent the reoccurrence of such an incident, to which Hinds replied: “The coast guard and all other agencies of national security are populated with trained, skilled, experienced professionals. The government continues to make opportunities for training available to all officers, all of the divisions of national security, locally, regionally and internationally.

“The government’s effort is to ensure that they have resources they need to perform optimally and professionally, and that’s as far as the government will go.”

The infant, Yaelvis Santoyo, was shot when the coast guard tried to intercept a boat smuggling migrants into the country.