Hamidullah in concert at Kafe Blue

Recording artiste and calypsonian Hamidullah Wahid will be live in concert on November 12 at Kafe Blue, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.

Hamidullah, who will be celebrating 40 years in the entertainment industry, invited several of his friends to join him for the milestone event.

Simply called Hamidullah Through The Years, Making a Statement for Humour, the show will feature Brother Valentino, Crazy, Ras Kommanda, Kinte, Lady Adana, Kid Kallaloo, All Rounder, Shirlaine Hendrickson, Lady Wonder, Tony P and Abu De Entertainer.

Music will be supplied by Bunny B and Friends.

Hamidullah says he will have a commemorative album on sale on the night of the show. For those who cannot attend in person there will be a pay-per-view link on Wack 90.1 FM.

Showtime is 8 pm.