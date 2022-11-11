Green Screen holds panel discussion

The Green Screen Environmental Film Festival will present a panel discussion, Unplug, at 11 am on November 11.

Inspired by the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) #12 – Responsible Consumption and Production, Unplug, is centered on affordable and clean energy (SDG #7). This virtual panel will take place live on Facebook and YouTube, with a short film followed by the discussion, and a question-and-answer session to conclude, a media release said.

The panellists are Kiesha Farnum, director of public sector projects, Caribbean Climate-Smart Accelerator (CCSA); Jem Winston, founder and managing director at Three Rivers; Rosalie Forest, Eco Lodge, in Dominica; and Derval Barzey, project officer, energy at the Caricom Secretariat.

An integral part of Green Screen’s mission is to organise events and discussions on current environmentally-focused topics that engage, inspire and motivate community action, the release said.

The first scheduled panel, Live Nice, inspired by SDG #11, streamed live on November 6 while the second, Make Things Better, was held on November 10.

The festival is supported by lead sponsor, the National Gas Company Ltd (NGC) and supporting sponsors, the Solid Waste Management Company of TT (SWMCOL), Atlantic and FilmTT.