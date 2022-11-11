Fatima, East Mucurapo battle in North Intercol semis

FATIMA and East Mucurapo will face off in the second game of a North Zone double-header at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo on Friday, as the Coca Cola Boys Intercol Zonal semifinal stage kicks off.

This match is carded to begin at 4 pm.

The other North Zone Intercol semifinal contest will feature QRC versus Malick, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, from 2 pm.

QRC eliminated Tranquillity 3-1 in a penalty shootout last Friday, after the teams ended 5-5 after regulation time, but Malick took care of St Mary’s 3-1.

Zonal Intercol Quarter Final Results -

Thursday -

South Zone - NAPARIMA (8) vs SIPARIA WEST (0).

Wednesday -

East Zone – SAN JUAN NORTH (8) vs HOLY CROSS (0); TRINITY EAST (9) vs FIVE RIVERS (1); ST AUGUSTINE (6) vs VALENCIA (3); ARIMA NORTH (0) vs EL DORADO EAST (0), Arima North won 4-3 via kicks from the penalty mark.

South Zone – ST BENEDICT’S (8) vs STE MADELEINE (0); PRESENTATION SAN FERNANDO (3) vs POINT FORTIN EAST (0).