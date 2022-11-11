Ali, Chung hit half centuries in Norman’s Cricket

Norman Mungroo, left, of the Naorman's Windball 12-Over Cricket League alongside national cricketer Rayad Emrit, middle, and former Moosai cricketer Sunil Bachew. Emrit is a player in the league. -

AARON Ali and Kyle Chung were among those who cracked half centuries in high scoring matches recently in the Norman’s Windball 12-Over Cricket League at the Eddie Hart Savannah in Tacarigua.

Ali struck 57 not out to steer Upsetters to 102/3 against Legacy. Keshan Sookdeo chipped in with 16.

Legacy could only muster 78/8 in their 12 overs with Zameer Ali scoring 28. Saran Sookdeo took 2/1 and Keshan picked up 2/4 as Upsetters won by 30 runs.

Chung slammed 61 to propel Talparo Youths to 105/3 batting first against Tigers. Wendell Adams also showed form for Talparo with a knock of 30.

Devon Victor was the best bowler for Tigers claiming 2/13.

In response, Tigers were limited to 74/7 in 12 overs as Talparo Youths won by 31 runs. Rishi Maraj hit 22 for Tigers in the losing effort.

SUMMARISED SCORES

UPSETTERS 102/3 – Aaron Ali 57 not out, Keshan Sookdeo 16 vs LEGACY 78/8 – Zameer Ali 28; Saran Sookdeo 2/1, K Sookdeo 2/4. Upsetters won by 30 runs

TALPARO YOUTHS 105/3 – Kyle Chung 61, Wendell Adams 30; Devon Victor 2/13 vs TIGERS 74/7 – Rishi Maraj 22. Talparo won by 31 runs

ALLEGIANCE 100/5 – Reynold Ramsaran 40, Rishi Paheman 20, Ryan Brusco 19; Desmond Herbert 2/8 vs MAX OUT 65/4 - James Jack 26 not out. Allegiance won by 35 runs

FURNITURE BOYS 43/5 vs ANTHRAX 48/2 – Sunil Boodansingh 30 not out. Anthrax won by eight wickets

UNITED ALL STARS 89/3 – Ryan Valentine 30, Juan Carlos Narine 30 vs X MEN 45/3 – Rishi Singh 14; Rikki Ramlakhan 2/8. United All Stars won by 44 runs

MORE FIRE 100/2 – Brandon Ramdial 50 vs FSC 58/8 – Ricki Siewchan 17, Tevon Jadoo 2/3, Deon Wells 2/4, Chad Hypolite 2/8. More Fire won by 42 runs

ALLEGIANCE 83/5 – Reynold Ramsaran 24, Balo Rambarrack 17, Rishi Paheman 15 vs OLE BOYS 52/7 – Rakesh Ramlal 19; Ryan Brusco 2/3, Rawle Burke 2/12. Allegiance won by 31 runs