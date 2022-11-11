A successful Carnival 2023 launch

Carnival characters at the launch of Carnival 2023. - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: Congratulations to the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, the National Carnival Commission (NCC) and other stakeholders for bringing to us the launch of Carnival 2023 over the weekend.

As we speak, Carnival 2023 is already booked. Many are thrilled with the observance and staging of such a festival. This revitalises the creative sector and the economy. Partnerships are vital as we unveil the “Mother of all Carnivals.”

Joy and happiness are the emotions felt and it would be remiss not to laud the ministry and stakeholders for of their assiduous efforts for a splendid display of what is to come. Our social heritage makes us who we are. It is punctuated by a mixture of tradition, values and ideals.

ANCILLA ASHLEY KIRBY

Port of Spain