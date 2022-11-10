What's real fear about Todd Street?

The contentious land at Todds Street, San Fernando, which is earmarked for HDC housing. - Lincoln Holder

THE EDITOR: What is the real fear behind the allegation that the PNM government is not so very secretly attempting to increase political support by building HDC houses in the Todd Street area in San Fernando? A recent letter from G Elias outlines what can be described as UNC opposition fear of losing political support in the Todd Street area.

The letter states, “There are literally acres of neglected land that should be put to productive use. And for 100 families it represents the opportunity to live closer to work or school and to enjoy a much improved standard of living. If there is indeed sufficient room to support this alleged endeavour, what is the fear other than political? Why cannot other citizens benefit from living in this area?”

I may be totally wrong to say that because the opposition to the HDC idea is led by a Hindu pundit and that signatories to the objection are apparently Hindu citizens, that the exercise can be viewed within a political/religious context.

Are the Todd Street citizens being selfish and self-centred? State land belongs to all of us. Why not another 500 new citizens?

And anyway, why am I matching Todd Street objections to what has transpired over several years, with the changing of prime residential Woodbrook homes into a thriving commercial network of Port-of-Spain? This has been done without specific permission of homeowners.

Apart from Adam Smith Square there were no acres of unused land. There were many beautiful family homes, some of which were sold to commercial developers.

Quite literally, the Woodbrook of the past can never be reclaimed. Restaurants and bars, gyms, insurance companies, supermarkets, banks, you name it, Woodbrook has it.

Ariapita Avenue and Wrightson Road are both jammed with traffic practically every morning, noon and night. Night life on the avenue is booming.

It is my view that should the HDC actually build the proposed apartments, Todd Street will offer important urban development, much needed in San Fernando. New residents will encourage economic activity, social expansion and growth.

Where is the fear unless it is narrowly political?

L JOSEPH

via e-mail