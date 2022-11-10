Tobago schools to be dismissed early on Thursday

The Scarborough Secondary School on Milford Road Tobago. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

SCHOOLS in Tobago are set to be dismissed early on Thursday owing to the bad weather.

In a press release on Thursday, the Division of Education, Research and Technology said all schools will be dismissed at 1pm. It said the early closure is because of advisories issued by the Met Office.

“Parents are advised to make the necessary arrangements to have their children collected as soon as possible. Students who utilise the maxi taxi services will be collected from their respective schools,” the division said.

Unless further advised, it said all schools will resume classes on Friday.

The division urged the public to remain vigilant while taking the necessary precautions to preserve their safety. While families affected by the adverse weather conditions are advised to contact the 211 Call Centre or TEMA at 660-7489.

On Wednesday, the Met Office issued a yellow-level alert for riverine flooding, the alert was raised to orange later in the afternoon until Friday.

In its initial alert on Wednesday morning, the Met Office reported that owing to significant rainfall overnight, major river levels across Trinidad are currently near 80-85 per cent and rising. A later release said major river levels across Trinidad were near 80 per cent, with smaller watercourses also at critical levels.

The Met Office also reported that rain was expected to continue over the next 36-48 hours which would cause higher river levels, which were now a high risk to public safety, livelihood and property.

The release urged the public to closely monitor weather conditions and river levels and take the necessary precautions to protect themselves.