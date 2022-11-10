PM’s unlucky diagnosis

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - SUREASH CHOLAI

WE WISH the Prime Minister a speedy recovery in the wake of the disclosure by his office that he has contracted covid19 once more.

This is understood to be the third occasion on which this virus has affected Dr Rowley’s official diary.

By now, he has tested positive several times, including on occasions following periods of quarantine.

All over the world, it is no longer unusual to hear of leaders contracting the virus.

But the Prime Minister’s latest diagnosis is somewhat concerning given his age, which places him in the group of individuals deemed more at risk when it comes to the impact of covid19.

It is also notable that he has contracted the disease despite his own attempts to practise an abundance of caution in the exercise of his official duties. An avid pan fan, Dr Rowley declined to participate in Tobago’s recent Carnival, citing covid19 concerns.

On all previous occasions, government officials said the Prime Minister remained capable of performing his duties, working remotely while in isolation.

Up until this week, it has been reported that Dr Rowley, who had tested positive after experiencing flu-like symptoms, remained abreast of matters while recuperating.

Though it is concerning that he has contracted covid19 once more, the Prime Minister does find himself in a situation in which he potentially has a unique opportunity.

If he can, he should avail himself of new rules in place allowing him to attend this Friday’s sitting of Parliament virtually.

Doing so would signal his own Government’s commitment to facilitating work-from-home practices and would go some way to repair the damage caused by his heavily criticised attempt earlier this year to distance the public service from such practices.

It was only a few months ago that President’s House, in declaring open the third session of the Twelfth Parliament, authorised, yet again, any MP wishing to attend sittings virtually.

By notice dated August 23, acting President Christine Kangaloo authorised any member’s wish to be “present virtually with the approval of the Speaker.” A similar notice was issued during the previous session.

Not only would Dr Rowley’s use of this facility signal a forward-thinking approach to government, but it would also underline Parliament’s own capacity to remain relevant.

This week’s sitting is also no ordinary sitting. It is the second Friday of the month and hence Prime Minister’s Questions are due for the order paper.

While Dr Rowley should be focusing on resting, if he is, in fact, able to take on official duties, attending Parliament virtually to answer PM’s Questions would be a historic first, underlining not only his commitment to modern work practices, but also transparency.

It might just be one way to cure the misfortune of his present circumstances.