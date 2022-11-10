Njisane: We have a wealth of young cycling talent in Trinidad and Tobago

In this August 4, 2012 file photo, TT's Njisane Phillip celebrates after winning against Robert Forstemann of Germany during the London 2012 Olympic Games men's sprint round of eight cycling event at the Velodrome in the Olympic Park in East London. -

TWO-TIME Olympian Njisane Phillip believes Trinidad and Tobago has a wealth of young cycling talent who can be developed in time for the 2023 UCI Junior Track World Championships in Cali, Colombia.

Phillip was recently appointed coach of the national 19-member cycling contingent for the inaugural Caribbean Cycling Championships which rides off from Friday to Sunday at the National Cycling Centre, Couva.

Over the past year, Phillip launched his club – JLD Cycling Academy – and has been working with female cyclists Makaira Wallace and Naiomi Garcia.

However, his appointment to lead the TT team over this weekend now sees the ex-national speedster working alongside a multi-talented group of elite and junior, male and female cyclists for the past ten days.

Among them are 2021 Junior Worlds debutant Ryan D’Abreau, national elite men and U23 road race champion Tariq Woods, and 2022 Junior Worlds cyclists Devante Laurence and Phoebe Sandy, among others.

He does not have big expectations for this weekend’s meet but wants his riders to go out and execute what they’ve learnt, and have fun.

On his new role as head coach, Phillip said, “I would really like to thank the TT Cycling Federation (TTCF) for giving me the opportunity. It’s a great honour to work with my team and give back. Working with the youths for the past week has been really good.

“I’m just sharpening them up on the things that they have already learnt. We have a nice group of juniors here that we can work and develop towards Junior Worlds next year.”

The competing elite cyclists comprise keirin ace Kwesi Browne, double Pan American Championships team sprint medallist Zion Pulido and US-based women’s pro road cyclist Alexi Ramirez.

Phillip said the team camaraderie has been good so far and they are eager to compete on the world-class track.

“Training has been going good. We have a nice team bonding also. It’s been a cool journey seeing all the youths in the building working together, with their smile on, working towards one goal. Hopefully, we can continue after the competition this weekend.

“I got to work with them for about ten days so it wasn’t too much work. I had some speed planned out for them, with technique. We worked on these things and have seen tremendous improvement.”

Phillip’s team staff is made up of Ian Cole (manager) Elisha Green and Jovian Gomez (mechanics) and Kanika Paul-Payne (chaperone).

He added that the event was well-timed since several of the participating juniors were part of a special ten-day identification camp put on by the International Cycling Union (UCI) and TTCF, and coached by Canadian cycling coach Scott Laliberte, last month.

“I want the athletes to go out there and have fun and execute. They have been working really hard this year. They had a UCI camp two weeks ago and this was good for them. It’s also good for them to have a competition here for them to go and show their talent.

“I think that we will do well once we execute and have a safe and successful rides. We just want to encourage them to go out and get some experience as a young team.

“The athletes are more confident on the bike and track, riding the track. We were able to get a nice selection of gears. We’re gelling well and working together. I’m not anxious but I’m excited to see them race. It’s been a wonderful couple of days working hand in hand with them.”

TTCF president Rowena Williams also welcomed Phillip to his first official coaching stint.

“We just wanted to wish him all the best and hope that this opportunity opens up the avenue for him to grow and become better,” Williams said.