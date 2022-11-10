Mayaro welder jailed for beating, wounding wife

A 33-year-old welder from Mayaro who beat and wounded his wife has been sentenced to 18 months in jail with hard labour.

On Tuesday, the man appeared before Mayaro magistrate Ava Vandenburg-Bailey and pleaded guilty to malicious wounding.

A police statement on Thursday said the incident happened on Saturday. The man and his wife, 33, had an argument in a car on the Guayaguayare Road, Mayaro. It was driven by a third occupant.

The statement said the welder was in the front seat and began beating his wife on the head. She was in the back seat. She asked to be taken to the Mayaro police station to report the incident, but was refused. She later got out of the car.

A report was made to the Mayaro police and WPC Arreaza-Joseph of the station’s Gender-Based Violence Unit began investigations.

Acting Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne and Insp Bacchus of the Special Victims Department led the investigations.