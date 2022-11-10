Look out for the 2022 business technology winner

Ian Galt, TSTT’s general manager, enterprise services, presents Oliver Sabga, CEO of Term Finance with the 2019 bmobile Business Technology Award at the TT Chamber of Industry Champions of Business ceremony. Term Finance will present the award to the 2022 winner on November 24. Photo courtesy TSTT. -

The winner of the 2022 award for business technology will be revealed at the grand finale of the Champions of Business awards and cocktail reception on November 24, at the National Academy for the Performing Arts.

The award will be presented to one individual/company that has been playing a transformational role in the way technology is applied to business in TT. The selection panel would have identified this winner from among public nominations received.

The business technology category was introduced in 2018 and is aligned to one of the fastest growing business sectors in TT. Due to its boundariless nature, technology enables local companies to have a presence and be competitive on the world stage. The award recognises the significant role technology plays in transforming our business landscape by celebrating a technology-based company or individual that has created or provided innovative technological solutions or services for new and existing market needs. This year, the award is being presented by Term Finance Ltd, a company that was itself a recipient of the award in 2019, for being the first completely web-based credit institution.

The pandemic accelerated technology adoption by both companies and individuals, having a transformative effect in the way we carry out daily operations and lives. Many businesses were able to successfully pivot and in other cases, new providers took the opportunity to enter the market. In this post-covid era, we can be certain of one thing – technology will continue to be the driver of every facet of life globally.

It is interesting to note that TT is one of the best digitally connected countries in the Caribbean. Out of the total population, an estimated 1.09 million (or 77 per cent) are internet-connected, and of this, over 98 per cent access the social media via mobile phones

(DataReportal/digital-2022-trinidad-and-tobago-february-2022-v01).

Most companies maintain a website along with social media presence and, over the last two years in particular, many have established or enhanced their online business operations. In spite of the country’s level of connectivity, digital infrastructure and technology adoption has been low according to the Inter-American Development Bank’s Country Strategy 2021-2025. The world of tech is expanding at an ever-increasing pace and bringing the word “globalisation” to life in new and exciting ways. In fact, it can be argued that if one can imagine it, tech of the future will be able to deliver it.

The TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce has consistently advocated on the benefits of technology adoption after introducing the business technology category in its annual signature event – Champions of Business. Earlier this year, we were pleased to host the vice president of Google, Dr Vinton Cerf, a foundational pioneer of the internet, to address our annual business meeting. And our Nova Committee, during pandemic conditions, presented its webinar series – Beyond 2020: How to Survive and Thrive – a MSME roadmap to digitally enabled transformation, followed by two regional conferences: Bridging the Digital Divide – A Virtual Conference for SMEs in 2021 and the hybrid DigiMark – Hitting the Digital Mark earlier this year.

With the presentation of the award in 2022, the chamber will once again showcase a company that is a beacon for entrepreneurs both within and outside the technology field, highlighting the benefits for community enterprises across the country.

The Champions of Business Awards programme includes six categories: entrepreneurship (sponsored by the TT Unit Trust Corporation); business technology (presented by Term Finance Ltd); Internationally Known...T&T Owned Company of the Year and Breakthrough Exporter (both sponsored by Eximbank of TT Ltd); Green Agenda and Business Hall of Fame (both sponsored by the National Gas Company of TT Ltd).

We invite you to join us on November 24 from 6.30-8.30 pm at NAPA for the reveal of the winning 2022 business technology recipient and all other recipients of awards when we host our gala and cocktail reception. To confirm your attendance, e-mail: events@chamber.org.tt or call 637-6977 ext 1308.