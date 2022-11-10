Levi Garcia nets opener in 3-0 win for AEK Athens

AEK Athens forward Levi Garcia -

Trinidad and Tobago and AEK Athen’s striker Levi Garcia scored a sixth minute opener from the penalty spot to spark a 3-0 win for AEK Athens over OFI Crete on Wednesday when match day 12 of the Greek Super League continued at the Opap Arena, Nea Philadelphia.

Garcia’s club-mate Nordin Amrabat was fouled in their opponent’s penalty area and the TT stepped up to successfully slot home.

Mijat Gacinovic made it 2-0 with a shot from inside the box in the 11th minute after a pass from Petros Mantalos. The third goal was scored after 60 minutes of play by Mantalos with a header.

The win for AEK Athens saw them maintain second place on the Greek Super League standings. They’ve earned 28 points from 12 matches so far and trail leaders Panathinaikos by four points.