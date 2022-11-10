Huawei, TSTT team up to train students in technology

TSTT’s Valmiki Maharaj shows students the UPS Room. Photo by Jared Clement

Huawei and the Telecommunications Services of TT (TSTT) teamed up to give 19 university students of Huawei's Seeds for the Future programme, first-hand knowledge of advanced technology at the TSTT data centre on Monday.

The programme seeks to train students through a series of activities which include technology talks by local experts and visits to local technology sites, to highlight the application in TT of the latest Information Technology (IT) systems.

The students were given a tour of TSTT's data centre. During the tour, data specialist Zephon Howard and facilities specialist Basheer Mohammed explained the workings of the devices and how systems were integrated.

Computer science student Carlonn Rivers said he was impressed with the expertise of the staff and the quality of technology in use, locally.

“As someone having the general impression that TT seems to be behind on technologies, it's relieving that companies like TSTT do have professional certifications, qualifications, and infrastructure to handle services on such level of reliability, security, and quality.

“Knowledge from tours like this should be more common, sharing what TT is capable of.”

Abigail Rambarran, a computer engineering student, said she was pleased with the tour and was confident the information learned from the visit would help strengthen her understanding of data systems at school.

“I have learnt a lot from the TSTT professionals that took their time to give us a presentation touching on the topics of basic information technology, about the data centre and the cloud.”

Huawei’s public relations manager for TT Tricia Henry thanked TSTT for its continued support of the programme, saying Huawei looked forward to future collaborations with the company to further the development of digital talent in TT.