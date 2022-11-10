Cudjoe congratulates Carter on FINA World Cup win

Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe - Angelo Marcelle

Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe heaped praises on Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Dylan Carter for capturing the overall men’s individual title after three legs of the FINA Swimming World Cup series over the weekend.

There, Carter earned over US$130k for his top finish. This came after he won nine gold medals – three in each of the 50m backstroke, 50m butterfly and 50m freestyle – across three legs of competition which started in Germany, Canada and concluded in the US.

“We salute you for your spectacular performance at the FINA Swimming World Cup 2022. You continue to demonstrate tremendous fortitude, dedication, perseverance and grit. The people of TT are incredibly proud of you. “We thank you for your selfless service and for bringing glory to the red, white and black,” Cudjoe said.

Carter returned to Trinidad on Monday following his successful stint. He is expected to feature at the Aquatic Sports Association of TT National Open Short Course Championships at the National Aquatic Centre, Couva.

This event swam off on Wednesday and concludes on Friday.