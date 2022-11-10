Bad-weather policy needed

THE EDITOR: TT needs a detailed bad-weather policy implemented as soon as possible.

This written document must outline all the rules, expectations, operating procedures for when bad weather causes disruption.

It must be clear and in black and white for all to appreciate.

News carriers, hard workers must all be on the same level playing field. We need to confirm if an employee should report to work, how the organisation handles employee pay and benefits.

All employees are equal. The employee's safety is of paramount importance.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town