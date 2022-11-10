Apologise, Carter

Dylan Carter - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: Congratulations to TT swimmer Dylan Carter for his splendid performance at the FINA Swimming World Cup in Toronto, where he emerged as the Male Individual Athlete of the World Cup. For this outstanding showing he was able to pocket some US$130,000.

Carter must be cognisance of the fact that he is representing TT and not France, because it looks very embarrassing that a TT national should be seen swimming in a French female swimmer’s cap, one Beryl Eastadello.

In my opinion, Carter, ex-Fatima College student, owes the nation an apology.

KELVIN J LA ROCHE

St James