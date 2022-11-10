Alethea looks to more music enterprise

Alethea says she is thankful for all of the experience and industry insights she gained as the FemCore tour's organiser. -

Singer-songwriter, instrumentalist, composer and pop/rock performer Alethea Beharry is grateful that her FemCore Tour experience achieved most of is goals and for the lessons she on the road.

She is aiming to contribute even more through her talents and event promotion capabilities, a media release said.

The FemCore Tour, a series of live music events which took place at performance spaces around TT during July and August, featured a talented all-female collective of homegrown pop/rock artistes and musicians.

The six-show series successfully introduced audiences to some lesser publicised local performers and showcased the various styles and sub-genres of pop and rock such as indie pop, roots pop, folk pop, Celtic pop, Caribbean pop, indie rock, punk rock and alternative rock.

The release said the tour achieved its objectives including supporting musically-gifted female performers, and also positively highlighted other marginalised communities via its Pride Show as well as its benefit concert, a philanthropic effort to raise funds for the medical expenses of an ailing child.

Alethea said in the release, “It has been over two months and I still get messages of praise and amazement from fans and other fellow musicians who attended. Every show featured something new exciting; new fans were made, more artistes and their music were discovered and most importantly everyone had fun celebrating great music with great people. Overall, FemCore 2022 was truly an amazing experience for me both an as artiste and first time promoter.”

Although the tour did not hit all of its marks, Alethea is thankful for the experience and industry insights she has gained as an organiser and extends thanks to all her sponsors and supporters who made the events fruitful and impactful.

Following the tour, Alethea, who is also a music teacher, has performed at corporate functions, Miss Universe TT coronation ceremony and will soon lend her talents to the concert, Christmas Joy: The Magic Returns, at Queen's Hall, St Ann's in November. The show is produced by long-time colleague and friend Brian MacFarlane.

She said, “At the end of the day, I do what I do because it makes me abundantly happy and self-fulfilled. Music is the only creative channel that allows me to truly set myself free and I will always live by that standard. I look forward to embracing what’s in store for me for the rest of the year and to being even better.”

Follow Alethea on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok & YouTube using the handle @Aletheamusictt