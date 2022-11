A Teacher

THE EDITOR: If you can read this letter. Thank a teacher.

If you can write, thank a teacher.

If you are a doctor or a lawyer, thank a teacher.

If you are an engineer or a nurse, thank a teacher.

If you are a professional, thank a teacher.

If you have morals and character, thank a teacher.

If you are corrupt, thank the politician.

If you are a criminal, thank the Devil.

IMAAM IQBAL HYDAL

retired teacher