A lucrative business

THE EDITOR: Many years ago in a marketing symposium I attended, each participant was asked to choose a business that we would like to open. I chose funeral home and my reason was that people have to die.

The way people are being killed in this country, I regret that I never seriously got into the business. Back then you could count the number of funeral homes on one hand. Today you need many more – and they are not just to facilitate those who die from natural causes.

I need not elaborate. We reach.

W DOPSON

Woodbrook