Westmoorings woman, Debe man charged –Men lured via online dating sites, then robbed

Port of Spain Magistrates' Court Photo: Sureash Cholai

A 29-YEAR-OLD Westmoorings woman and a 35-year-old Debe man have been arrested and charged for robbing several men who were lured via popular dating websites.

Police said they received reports from several men who said that on separate occasions, a woman lured them, via online dating websites, to West Park Villas in Westmoorings, with promises of a "good time."

On reaching the apartment, the men said, the woman invited them inside, only to be confronted by a gunman, who would then rob them of cash, jewellery and other valuables.

Police from the St James CID investigated and later arrested the couple.

WPC Harry charged them on Monday with false imprisonment, robbery with violence, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and demanding monies by menace.

The couple appeared before Port of Spain magistrate Maureen Baboolal on Tuesday.

The woman was granted bail of $200,000 but the man was denied bail and advised of his right to apply to a judge in chambers. The cases were then adjourned.