Security dome needed over Rose Hill RC

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: Here’s a suggestion for National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds. How about building a dome over Rose Hill RC School? A security dome with a 200-metre radius at least.

Of the 500 plus murders so far this year, how many of those are of a certain demographic? Leave that to Prof Selwyn Cudjoe and Prof Theodore Lewis to figure out.

It can’t be coincidental that Port of Spain, Laventille, Morvant, Bagatelle, Beetham, Sea Lots are the epicentre of gang violence, murder and criminality in TT. Yes, Port of Spain which includes Parliament, President’s House and Balisier House, to name a few. Ancilla Kirby and Kareem Marcelle will beg to differ.

Further, it can’t be coincidental that when police identify dead suspects in southern parts of Trinidad they are from red zones somewhere up north.

Prime Minister Rowley is right, schoolchildren are behaving like hyenas in a you know what jungle. Ignore Archbishop Jason Gordon, Prof Ramesh Deosaran and all those experts and criminologists.

Using Lynette Joseph’s equation, if this demographic of the electorate is fighting, suffering and dying at an astronomical proportion, who is responsible?

Hint: it’s not Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

Answer: it’s the PNM.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas