San Fernando celebrates

David Rudder sings during Let the Celebrations Begin concert at SAPA, Todd Street, San Fernando. - AYANNA KINSALE

San Fernando launched the celebration of its 34th anniversary as a city with a concert at the Southern Academy of the Performing Arts (SAPA), Todd Street, on Saturday.

With the theme, Let the Celebrations Begin, the event featured various entertainers including, David Rudder, Raymond Edwards, Ras Kommanda, Lady Adanna, and Joshua Regrello.