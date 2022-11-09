Red-carpet premiere for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

This image released by Marvel Studios shows Winston Duke in a scene from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. - via AP

MovieTowne will host a red-carpet premiere event for the opening of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie on Wednesday night at Invaders Bay, Port of Spain.

Live entertainment with African dancers and drummers begins from 6.30 pm and costumed characters will also be on hand.

Moviegoers are urged to dress in all white or in their Black Panther costumes, a media release said.

The original Black Panther movie was released in 2018 and became the sixth highest-grossing film in history in the US (over US$700 million) and the 14th highest worldwide (over US$1.3 billion).

The cast included Tobagonian Winston Duke, who played M’Baku.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will also be screened C3 Centre, San Fernando, and Gulf View Mall, Lowlands, Tobago, on Wednesday night.