Njisane Phillip appointed TT coach for Caribbean Cycling Champs

Njisane Phillip. -

Two-time Trinidad and Tobago Olympic cyclist Njisane Phillip will serve in his first role as national coach when he leads a 19-member team at the inaugural Caribbean Cycling Championships which rides off at the National Cycling Centre, Balmain, Couva, on Friday.

On Monday, the TT Cycling Federation (TTCF) announced its team for the three-day event. which will also feature cyclists from Cuba, Barbados, Jamaica, St Lucia, Suriname and Antigua.

Keirin ace Kwesi Browne and double Pan American Championships team sprint medallist Zion Pulido lead the charge for the elite males while US-based women’s pro road cyclist Alexi Ramirez heads the females.

Also among the males are 2021 Junior Worlds debutant Ryan D’Abreau and national elite men and U23 road race champion Tariq Woods while 2022 Junior Worlds cyclist Devante Laurence leads the juniors.

Phoebe Sandy, who also debuted at the Junior Worlds earlier this year, will represent the junior women alongside Alexia Wilson.

The team is coached by experienced former national cyclist Phillip, with Ian Cole (manager), Elisha Greene, Jovian Gomez (both mechanics) and Kanika Paul-Payne (chaperone) as officials.

On Friday, action pedals off from 10am to noon with the heats for elite men’s team pursuit and team sprint. The opening ceremony begins at 6pm followed by the elite men’s team pursuit, team sprint and scratch race finals and junior men and women elimination race finals.

On Saturday, the racing programme begins from 10am to 1pm and resumes from 5pm to 8pm. The elite and junior men sprint, keirin, 500m time trial and omnium will be contested on Saturday.

On the final day Sunday, the women chase sprint and keirin glory against their regional rivals. Action rides off, once more, from 10am to 1pm and then concludes from 5pm to 8pm.

TT Team for Caribbean Cycling Championships

Elite – Kwesi Browne, Zion Pulido, Ryan D’Abreau, Haseem McLean, Tariq Woods, Enrique De Comormond, Maurice Burnette, Justin Williams, Liam Trepte (reserve), Kyle Caraby (reserve); Adrianna Seyjagat (F), Alexi Ramirez (F)

Juniors – Samuel Meloney, Devante Laurence, Jarel Mohammed, Raul Garcia, Mosi Williamson (reserve); Phoebe Sandy (F), Alexia Wilson (F)