Laventille man charged with robbery, impersonating police officer, gun, ammo possession

A Laventille man who has been on the run for a shooting and robbery since August has been arrested and charged for two separate robberies.

Police said the man was involved in a robbery on August 24 in Four Roads, Diego Martin, when he pretended to be a police officer.

He was among three people held by police in John John, Laventille, last Thursday after they robbed a family in La Romaine earlier that day.

Police said the man was charged with robbery with violence, possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm to endanger life, possession of ammunition to endanger life, two counts of shooting with intent to do grievous bodily harm, impersonating a police officer and fraudulently using licence plates his vehicle was not registered to use.

The investigation was led by Insp Grant and officers from the Four Roads police station.