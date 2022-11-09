Laventille man charged with robbery, impersonating police officer, gun, ammo possession
A Laventille man who has been on the run for a shooting and robbery since August has been arrested and charged for two separate robberies.
Police said the man was involved in a robbery on August 24 in Four Roads, Diego Martin, when he pretended to be a police officer.
He was among three people held by police in John John, Laventille, last Thursday after they robbed a family in La Romaine earlier that day.
Police said the man was charged with robbery with violence, possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm to endanger life, possession of ammunition to endanger life, two counts of shooting with intent to do grievous bodily harm, impersonating a police officer and fraudulently using licence plates his vehicle was not registered to use.
The investigation was led by Insp Grant and officers from the Four Roads police station.
