Carib hits the spot with Christmas ad

THE EDITOR: Once in a generation, an ad comes along that hits the right spot. The Caribbean Development Company Ltd has successfully managed to do so.

Its current Christmas ad, which was filmed in Tobago, manages to convey all the right "feels" about what Christmas was and is supposed to be.

It also showcases the natural beauty of the island.

A great job was done by the thespians, the "bus," the people of Tobago and the entire production team.

If entered in international competitions, it will be a certain winner.

The marketing possibilities for Tobago, just from this ad, are endless.

In these trying times, when so much negativity abounds, it is great to be reminded that the values of love and caring have not been lost.

Disclaimer: I am not a beer drinker.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope