Thanksgiving day needed

THE EDITOR: TT needs to have a national day of thanksgiving. It does not have to be a public holiday. It does not have to be date-specific. You celebrate at your convenience. The “meal choice” is yours.

Thanksgiving is a day of gratitude. Gratitude is a happiness booster. Gratitude is good for all of us.

In TT let us be thankful for:

The blessings and experiences in this life. The good within others. The good within ourselves.

TT, let us turn gratitude into a habit. We all need to: Slow down. Set your worries aside. Create positive memories. Reflect and wrap up. Repeat and build.

TT, do not let your sense of gratitude fade. Be thankful every day.

We like to copy. The US's day of thanksgiving is the fourth Thursday in November.

I am grateful for TT, my family, my friends. What are you grateful for? Your day of gratitude can be relevant to you and your family.

TT, reflect on your present blessings, of which all have many, not on your past misfortunes, of which all have some. We often take for granted the very things that most deserve our gratitude.

TT, it is imperative we are grateful every day. Are we clear?

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town