Soldier, 24, remanded into custody on Pennywise murder, robbery charges

Soldier Ishmael Salaam. -

Ishmael Salaam, 24, reappeared before a San Fernando magistrate on Tuesday charged with two counts of murder and other charges relating to the deadly shooting heist outside Pennywise Plaza at La Bel Air Road in La Romaine on September 19.

The magistrate remanded him into custody to reappear in court on December 6.

Salaam’s attorney, Criston J Williams, was given disclosure, including a summary of evidence.

The TT Regiment member from Fyzabad is charged with two counts of murder, one count of robbery with violence, and two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

ASP Mangroo laid the charges.

The charges allege that on September 19, Salaam, together with other people, murdered co-workers Jeffrey Peters and Jerry Stuart of Allied Security Ltd.

It is alleged that on the same date and place, he and other people wounded their colleague Peola Baptiste, as well as Allister Harris, with the intent to do them grievous bodily harm. Harris is also a security officer but works with another company.

The fifth charge against Salaam is that he robbed Baptiste of $38,000 while using personal violence.

The security officers were transporting money in a van, and a car blocked their pathway. Gunmen got out of the car and opened fire, hitting the three co-workers and Harris who was standing nearby.

They took several bags from the van and then fled in the car.

The police later found the getaway car burnt and abandoned on the M1 Ring Road in La Romaine.

Shortly afterward, during a shootout at Pond Street in La Romaine, the police killed four suspects who were seen in an SUV. They were brothers Kyle and Keyon Ramdhan, Greg Dodough, and Deaundre Montrose, all of Fyzabad.

The same day, Salaam, who was based at the La Romaine camp, reported that six men robbed him at gunpoint of his SUV. The police had detained but released him without charge.

The day after the heist, the police arrested Christopher Noreiga, 24, and Brent Walcott, 23, both of Ballantyne Street in Five Rivers, Arouca, in connection with the incident.

PC Collin Legendre charged them jointly with trafficking in guns and having ammunition.

The police also later charged Kemo Mc Sween, 26, of Union Hall, San Fernando, with having guns and ammunition.

Noreiga and Walcott reappeared in the court on Tuesday, and the case was also adjourned to December 6.