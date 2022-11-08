Pres Chaguanas, Miracle Ministries advance to Intercol Central Zone semis

DAVID SCARLETT

THE semifinals for this season’s Central Zone Coca-Cola Intercol competition were decided on Monday afternoon when Presentation College (Chaguanas) and Miracle Ministries High School won their respective quarterfinal matches.

Pres Chaguanas booked their place in the last four with a slender 2-1 victory against Couva East Secondary at their opponent’s home ground.

In the other quarterfinal, the boys in purple – Miracle Ministries – defeated ASJA Boys’ College (Charlieville) 4-2 at Arena Recreation Ground in Freeport.

Miracle Ministries will now go on to face last season’s Central Zone Championship winners, Chaguanas North Secondary at the Ato Boldon Stadium. Pres Chaguanas will then face Carapichaima East Secondary, at the same venue.