Plymouth face St Andrew’s in U15 final

I’zea Phillip, left, of Bon Accord Primary School,vies for the ball with players of the St Andrew’s Anglican Primary School during the Tobago Primary Schools Under 15 Football League semi-final match, at Black Rock Recreation Grounds Corland, Tobago on Monday. - David Reid

PLYMOUTH Anglican and St Andrew’s Anglican are expected to feature in a titanic match-up, in the primary schools boys under 15 football final on Friday, at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, from 10am.

Both teams enter the show-piece, having conceded no goals, following the semi-finals played at the Blackrock recreation field on Monday.

St Andrew’s was first to book their spot versus Bon-Accord Government.

St Andrews goalkeeper Raphael Martinez, who had been a genuine spectator in previous matches, was called upon to make some brilliant saves, from a probing Bon Accord attack, to keep his team in the game throughout the match.

St Andrews had their moments, and made one count on ten minutes, when the Bon Accord goal allowed a straight forward shot from Jervae Weekes, to pass between his legs, to give them a 1-nil victory.

Plymouth’s superior fitness proved to be the deciding factor in the second game against Moriah Government.

Both teams had the opposing goalkeepers busy in the first half, which provided constant excitement for their fans.

Darion Balfour was in the right place, to convert an easy tap from close range to put Plymouth in front, following an eye-catching build-up of play, from the mid-field, ten minutes after the resumption.

Moriah had the Plymouth posse on edge, as they pushed players forward in search of the equaliser, but their strikers did not seem to have the legs, to provide the clinical finish.

Against the run of play, Kaeron Forbes scored the goal of the day, with five minutes remaining, which provided the insurance and a 2-nil victory for Plymouth.

Forbes, collected a through pass, just inside the Moriah half, created space following some neat dribbles, and unleashed a long-range shot, which nestled between the “V” of goal, to ease the tension and ignite pandemonium among the Plymouth supporters.

While fans were debating whether Forbes’s goal was a lucky long-range pass forward or an intended effort on goal, Forbes said following the game. “I knew what I was doing.

“I scored ten goals already, and as a midfielder, I like shooting from distance, and I had a good game today.”

Kurt Campbell was a relieved coach after the game. “Moriah was the hardest game we played, and it is a great victory today.

“I always tell the guys, go and have fun because football is a funny game, anybody could win.”

Looking forward to the final, Campbell said, “I am not putting the guys under no pressure, obviously we will like to win but I am taking things one day at a time.”