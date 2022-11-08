Malick man, 33, shot dead

A 33-year-old man was shot and killed in Malick on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said residents of Upper Seventh Avenue, Malick, heard gunshots at around 2.40 pm and called the police.

Officers of the North Eastern Division Task Force found Mark Gilbert bleeding from gunshot wounds.

Police took Gilbert to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, where he was declared dead at 3 pm.

Investigators said Gilbert appeared to have gunshot wounds to his left arm, chest, neck, back and both hands.

Several spent shells were found at the scene.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.