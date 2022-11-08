In Silence and Solitude: Healing through writing

Tami Jardine shows off her book In Silence And Solitude. - SUREASH CHOLAI

WHEN this country was feeling the brunt of the covid19 pandemic with lockdowns and public health restrictions, Tami Jardine spent many days in silence and solitude. So it's not surprising this is the name of her first book.

Jardine, 40, is a primary schoolteacher and artist. Newsday featured her in 2019 for her business Rock Some Love – she did paintings on rocks.

But her first love has always been writing.

"I'm a real artist – a creative soul!" the Bayshore author proclaimed. "Writing is my favourite form of art."

She said life was "really, really rough" during the height of the pandemic, especially as she lives alone.

"I needed an outlet, because I was having a really hard time just being alone, and not knowing what was to come or what was happening.

"So I started writing privately in my own journals, and it really helped me."

Jardine shared some of her work with a close friend, who told her: "You need to post this, you need to share this, because a lot of people can relate."

But Jardine is her own worst critic.

She's never had any formal training in art or writing.

"I always felt as if my writing was not good enough. But because of how much it was helping me, it was no longer about if it's good enough or not."

On May 1, 2020, she took a bold step, creating the Instagram page Barefoot and Ink, where she began posting her writing.

"I didn't tell anyone it was me – not even friends or anything...I didn't use my real name."

Although a friend had previously let her know many people would relate to her writing, the extent of the positive feedback she got was still surprising.

"It grew so much in just in a little bit of time. It kept growing. It felt so good. It became not just about me getting through the pandemic, but it became a healing journey for me."

Jardine said people from all over the world messaged her either to praise her work or ask for advice.

"And I always have to start off by saying, 'I'm not a psychologist, I'm just writing from my own experiences and how I'm getting through these days.'"

As the page's following continued to grow, she thought about compiling her pieces in a book.

"It was a thought since Christmas 2021, but it was never really (a) set (decision)."

It was April of this year when she started "thinking about it and praying about it...

"And it just came together so perfectly."

She wrote some pieces specifically for the book which she said will never be posted online.

They delve into her childhood and adult life and experiences of each.

Jardine managed to use her art skills here too, as she designed the cover, which features flowers.

The book was launched on September 20 and she said the feedback has been excellent.

"It's been so good, I cannot believe it.

"I did one reading at Mode Alive and I got such good feedback from total strangers. People bought the books."

She also recently began using her real name on her Instagram page, which came as a surprise to those who know her – not the decision itself but, rather, her identity.

"So many friends, co-workers, parents (of students in my class) were like, 'Wait, Barefoot and Ink is you? I love your work!'"

This, Jardine said, was unbelievable, as she spent so many years thinking writing was just a hobby and nothing more for her.

"But maybe this is what I'm supposed to be doing. It just feels right.

"I got to know myself better, I listen to my thoughts, I silenced the world around me and just listened to what was going on inside me.

"I feel so blessed."

She said it's incredible to know she's making a difference in people's lives doing something she loves.

"A lot of people message me saying they're in the same boat as me where they don't want to share their writing because they don't think it's good enough. So I get to encourage them.

"It took some guts, but I did it! I did this."

The book costs $120 and is available on Amazon and at the Little Trini Market in Maraval.

She also does deliveries of the book and can be contacted via Facebook or Instagram on the account Barefoot and Ink.