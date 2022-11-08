Fire scorch Police in All Sectors netball final

Fire netball team, after winning the Courts All Sectors Netball League one-day pre-tournament, at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua on Saturday. -

FIRE defeated Police in extra time to win the Courts All Sectors Netball League one-day pre-tournament, at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua on Saturday.

After the round-robin phase, in the six-team tournament, Fire were top of the group with ten points, followed by Police (eight), Defence Force (six), Unit Trust Corporation Sparks (four), Jabloteh (two) and MIC Tigers (zero).

In the final, between the top two teams, Fire and Police were locked at 14 goals apiece at the end of regulation time. However, Fire took control in extra time to triumph 21-15. The 2023 Courts All Sectors Netball League is expected to begin in January.