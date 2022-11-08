Fatima clinch SSFL North Zone Under-13 crown

Members of the 2022 Fatima Under-13 football team -

FATIMA clinched the 2022 Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) North Zone Under-13 crown on Saturday, after defeating St Mary’s 2-0 at the St Mary’s Ground, St Clair.

The Fatima team got a goal apiece from Reagan Rowe and Lucas Shaw.

During the 2022 season, Fatima were joined by Trinity Moka, QRC, East Mucurapo and Diego Martin Central in Group A, while St Mary’s and St Anthony’s were the only remaining teams in Group B.

Fatima and Trinity Moka finished top of Group A with ten points apiece, and the same goal-difference, hence a playoff was required to determine the group winners.

Both Fatima and Trinity Moka played to a 2-2 draw in the playoff, but Fatima prevailed 6-5 via kicks from the penalty spot.

The squad, which is coached by Damien Frederick, with Kerdyn Moe as his assistant, will now turn their attention towards the SSFL North Zone knockout competition, as well as the National knockout contest.