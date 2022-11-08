Essence, purpose, power of the woman

THE EDITOR: As a woman, I strongly encourage other women to identify positives in their journey through life.

Countless uncertainties and lessons are to be learned. Operating alone seems practical, but for a mere moment.

At times self-preservation is so desperately craved.

Yet all of us cannot escape the multiplicity of personalities that surrounds us daily. We would always be thrust into symbiotic relationships.

You may feel as one susceptible to the abuses out there. Dejected may be the feeling you resonate with the most. What to do when those voices get louder? Suddenly you are unable to hear your thoughts. Their words and presence are domineering, thereby subjecting you to be unfairly devalued and discarded.

This is for the woman of inspiration to speak her truth. Impart sound knowledge so that we can help each other. You are the embodiment of beauty and resilience hoped for. I implore you the woman to wake up renewed, revived and empowered. Allow the noise to dissipate.

Sadly, we exist in a world with few fully committed to misunderstanding the very essence of their offerings. If misunderstood, good would arise from that. Some were not emotionally mature to embrace their strengths, capability and womanhood. This is no fault of theirs. You must win in every sphere. Leave your indelible mark to be explored.

To the woman convinced there is no place for you, rooms are always filled with opportunities. Denial does not mean delay. Each phase is a direct consequence of being repositioned. I can assure you there is always a place for you to shatter barriers and break gender biases. Outwardly, looks deceive. Your womanhood is priceless. As such your thoughts should be aligned to manifest your true destiny.

ANCILLA ASHLEY KIRBY

Port of Spain