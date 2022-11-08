'Customers' rob businessman at gunpoint in Cocoyea

File photo

Two men pretending to be customers at a restaurant and bar in Cocoyea Village robbed the owner at gunpoint on Monday night.

A police report said at around 7. 30 pm, two men walked into CeeJayz Restaurant and Bar at Naparima Mayaro Road near the roundabout.

They walked up to the owner, who was working and announced a robbery.

One had a gun, and the other a cutlass.

They hit the owner on the head and robbed him of $4,700. They also stole his cellphones and a digital video recorder for the business's camera system.

They also stole the owner's Kia Sorento car worth $165,000.

Mon Repos police were alerted and went to Daisey Road in the Ste Madeleine district, where they found the car abandoned in the road.