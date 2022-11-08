Cracks in THA stage in the sea

Cracks on the edge of the newly built stage in the sea at Rockly Bay, Scarborough. Photo by David Reid

The newly built "stage in the sea" along Milford Road in Scarborough, on the coast at Rockly Bay, has several cracks.

Newsday visited to observe the cracks, which appeared closer to the seaward side of the stage, which extends the road into the sea.

Contacted about this development, THA Secretary of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development Trevor James declined to comment.

Asked about the cost of the project and the contractor, he said that information would be divulged at a later date.

The project was undertaken to enhance the inaugural Tobago carnival from October 28-30.

THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris said he and his team remained concerned over the project.

“We have vehemently voiced our concerns regarding the approach to that stage in the sea.

"As a matter of fact, we believe that it was always badly planned and is a waste of taxpayers’ money in the grand scheme of things.

"Now that carnival – it was rushed for carnival, you’re seeing that the sea is ready to take back its stage. What you’re having right now is the fact that this contract – we don’t know how it was given out, who it was given to. We’re still waiting to hear the cost of this project.”

This stage became the centre of controversy in October when the Environmental Management Authority said it was one of several infrastructural projects the THA was undertaking without the requisite certificates of environmental clearance (CEC).