Chanderpaul inducted into ICC's Hall of Fame

FORMER WEST Indies cricket team captain Shivnarine Chanderpaul will join late Pakistan leg-spinner Abdul Qadir and ex-England batter Charlotte Edwards in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Hall of Fame, and they will be honoured at a special ceremony before Wednesday's ICC T20 World Cup semi-final match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.

Chanderpaul, who was the coach of the 2022 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) champs Jamaica Tallawahs, scored 11,867 runs in 164 Test matches at an average of 51.37, and 8,778 runs in 268 One Day Internationals. His international career spanned from 1994 until 2015. He also served as WI captain from 2004-2005.

“I’m grateful for the recognition and would like to enjoy the moment with family, friends and most importantly the West Indies cricket fans and fans around the world who passionately supported me throughout my career," Chanderpaul said.

There is a total of 109 inductees in the ICC Hall of Fame, including 21 West Indians – Chanderpaul, Sir Curtly Ambrose, Learie Constantine, Joel Garner, Lance Gibbs, Sir Gordon Greenidge, Sir Wes Hall, Desmond Haynes, George Headley, Michael Holding, Rohan Kanhai, Brian Lara, Sir Clive Lloyd, Malcolm Marshall, Sir Viv Richards, Sir Andy Roberts, Sir Gary Sobers, Sir Clyde Walcott, Courtney Walsh, Sir Everton Weekes and Sir Frank Worrell.

“Only the very best are honoured in this way and it is wonderful to commemorate the lasting contributions of Shivnarine, Charlotte and Abdul,” ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice said in a statement Tuesday. “These three ambassadors of our great game enjoyed tremendous success on the international stage and are richly deserving of their status as ICC Hall of Famers.”