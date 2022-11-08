2022 used-car licences to expire year-end

A foreign-used car dealership in Chaguanas. - File photo

THE Trade Licence Unit (TLU) of the Ministry of Trade and Industry has announced that all import licences for used cars issued this year will expire on December 31.

The ministry issued a media release on Tuesday, addressed to registered foreign-used car dealers, individual importers and other stakeholders.

It said, in addition to the December 31 expiry of all import licences, the TLU will not revalidate import licences issued this year until 2023 for used right-hand-drive vehicles, including sedans, station wagons and sports utility vehicles (SUV), which arrive after December 31.

The ministry noted that the permissible age for the import of used right-hand-drive sedans, station wagons and SUV is three years from the date of manufacture for vehicles with a gasoline, diesel, CNG or hybrid engine; and two years from the date of manufacture for vehicles outfitted with an electric motor powered by a rechargeable battery pack.

The ministry said the TLU should be contacted for additional information.