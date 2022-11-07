Valencia man gunned down outside home

POLICE are investigating the murder of a Valencia man who was found gunned down outside his home on Saturday afternoon.

Investigators said at about 4.15 pm, residents of Sunset Drive, Benny Road, Valencia, heard gunshots and found Noel Lovelace, 34, dead. There is no motive for the killing of the unemployed man.

No one else was injured and there were no witnesses to the killing.

When police arrived at the scene, Lovelace’s body was covered with a sheet.