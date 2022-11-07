These decisions lead, ultimately, to anarchy

THE EDITOR: The many calls for relocation of the Rose Hill RC Primary School consequent to the shootout on Wednesday demonstrates and reinforces our national tendency to take knee-jerk responses to issues in the country.

I have consistently rejected the decision to relocate the Desperadoes Steel Orchestra from its original hilltop home. This can only be seem as a retrograde decision. It is not too late to have it reversed.

When these decisions are taken in responding to challenges to law and order, they simply reflect a tacit admission that the society is incapable of managing and prefers to capitulate. In turn, this reinforces the loss of respect for law and order and ultimately leads to anarchy.

SAMUEL B HOWARD

via e-mail