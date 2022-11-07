Red Force vie for second straight win in Super50

Akeal Hosein - Lincoln Holder

TRINIDAD AND Tobago Red Force return to action in the CG United Super50 Cup when they face Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) in match 13 at Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair, on Monday, from 9 am.

The pair met in their opening fixture last Monday and the Red Force, the defending champions, prevailed convincingly by seven wickets.

The hosts are atop the Zone A standings on four points, having recorded two wins and a loss so far while CCC are in cellar position, winless after three matches.

A Red Force victory on Monday keeps them at the helm of the group with Windward Islands Volcanoes (four points) in second position and Guyana Harpy Eagles (four points) third. However, the Red Force hold top spot owing to their higher net run-rate of 0.968.

The Red Force won their first match against CCC, lost to the Harpy Eagles and then bounced back to end the Volcanoes’ two-match unbeaten run on Saturday.

In that match, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein removed the Volcanoes’ biggest batting threat, Alick Athanaze, for just two runs. Athanaze scored centuries in his prevous two games, which spearheaded consecutive victories.

Batting first, the Volcanoes were dismissed for 189 in 47 overs with Kavem Hodge (39) and Tevyn Walcott (36) top scoring.

Doing the damage with the ball for the Red Force were Yannic Cariah (3/34), Shannon Gabriel (2/36), Terrance Hinds (2/39), Jayden Seales (1/24), Sunil Narine (1/25) and Hosein (1/29).

Also in Zone A action on Monday, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, the Volcanoes will meet the Harpy Eagles from 2 pm.

Meanwhile, in Zone B, Leeward Islands Hurricanes lead the standings followed by Jamaica Scorpions, Barbados Royals and West Indies Academy; all on two points each.

Zone B continues on Tuesday at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua with the Pride facing the Scorpions.