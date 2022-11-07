Princes Town man to face magistrate on traffic charges

Stock photo source: Pixabay

A 27-year-old man from Princes Town is expected to face a magistrate on Wednesday charged with two traffic offences.

Princes Town municipal police arrested Brian Rooplal, of Buen Intento Road, on Saturday during an exercise led by ASP Guzman.

A police report said at around 11.15 am, the police were on mobile patrol along King Street in Princes Town, where they arrested Rooplal.

He had been disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver’s licence, but was allegedly seen driving along the street. He was also allegedly driving without an insurance certificate.

PC Charles charged him with the two offences.

Rooplal later appeared before a justice of the peace, who granted him $15,000 bail to cover both charges and ordered him to appear before a magistrate on Wednesday.