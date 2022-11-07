Politicians trying to outsmart the people

THE EDITOR: Our politicians try to practise “outsmartness” on us to get into government, and then they employ the same tactic in governance.

Live example: the Government wants to delay local government elections for whatever reasons – maybe because in the last outing the governing PNM lost 14-1 in the THA election and even in the last Trinidad local elections, it got licks 200,000 votes to its 160,000.

So what does it do? It claims it will implement the new local government reform, but only part of it, the part that extends the term of local government to four instead of three years. How convenient that this is the part it chooses to implement with immediate effect. Clearly this is the part that suits the PNM.

The proper and honest thing to do is to hold the elections on the due date and allow the incoming local government officials to serve the new term under the new reform law. Current officials were elected to a three-year term, not a four-year term.

With all due respect, the collective intelligence and wisdom of the population is 100 per cent more brilliant and wiser than any of the “smartmen” in government.

GHASSAN YOUSEPH

via e-mail