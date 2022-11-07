Nunez-Tesheira: PNM deserves better

Karen Nunez-Tesheira during an interview at her home in St. Ann's. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

FORMER PNM government minister Karen Nunez-Tesheira says the party does not have the political leader it needs.

Nunez-Tesheira is the sole challenge to the Prime Minister in the party's internal elections on December 4.

On Sunday, Nunez-Tesheira responded to statements by political leader Dr Rowley and Lady vice chairman Camille Robinson-Regis at a PNM meeting in Chaguanas, last week.

Nunez-Tesheira said, "The PNM needs more and expects more from you than mudslinging at a time when clear vision and leadership is desperately needed."

She dismissed suggestions that her own comments could be interpreted as bad-mouthing the PNM

"It is not bad-mouthing one’s political party to point out deficiencies. Instead, it is your duty and responsibility to do so.

Nunez-Tesheira reiterated, "I am running for party leader because I am confident that I can present and execute a roadmap to regain the trust and confidence between the PNM leadership and our members that have been lost."

She continued, "I’ve learned that the only way to solve problems is to be honest with oneself and identify them, take ownership and find viable solutions.

"The truth of the PNM is that the message coming from the current leader has grown stale and the majority of people have closed their ears to what is being communicated."

She believed the PNM needs to establish a fresh and revitalised relationship with its members.

"The truth of the PNM is that a leadership change is necessary and warranted. Yes, these truths may hurt, but that does not make them any less factual."