National Security JSC meets November 9

MP Keith Scotland. File photo/Sureash Cholai

THE Parliament's National Security joint select committee (JSC) will hold a virtual public meeting on Wednesday from 2.30 pm.

Within recent times two of its members, Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal and Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial have called on the committee to meet urgently to question officials from law enforcement agencies about the state of crime in TT.

In a signed letter dated October 26 to Moonilal and Lutchmedial, JSC chairman Keith Scotland reminded them that when the committee last met on October 25 it agreed to conduct "an examination into the factors that contribute to the prevalence of illegal firearms and gun violence in TT.

Scotland, who is Port of Spain South MP, said October 26 was set as the tentative date set for the JSC to receive submissions from stakeholders.

He said, "Given the compatibility of the current inquiry with your request, the committee may be willing to consider using this opportunity to interrogate the issues raised in your correspondence (Moonilal's and Lutchmedial's) at the earliest opportunity."

Scotland directed the committee's secretariat to circulate Moonilal and Lutchmedial's letters to the other JSC members and have their request "discussed at the next meeting of the committee as a matter of urgency."